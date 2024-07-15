WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france soldier stabbed paris olympics

Attacker Stabs and Wounds French Soldier Patrolling Paris Ahead of the 2024 Olympics

Attacker Stabs and Wounds French Soldier Patrolling Paris Ahead of the 2024 Olympics

Monday, 15 July 2024 06:00 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) — A French soldier was stabbed outside a big train station in Paris on Monday and the attacker was arrested, officials said, while the city was under a high security alert 11 days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

A French military official said the soldier was hospitalized but is not in life-threatening condition, and that the reason for the attack is being investigated. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Authorities don't suspect terrorism as a motive at this stage, according to the national counterterrorism prosecutor's office.

The soldier was among thousands of troops serving in the Sentinelle force for France’s domestic security, created to guard prominent French sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015. Soldiers in the Sentinelle force have been targeted in the past.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on X that the soldier had been patrolling at the Gare de l’Est train station in eastern Paris, and that the assailant was detained.

Paris is deploying around 30,000 police officers each day for the Olympics, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11, with a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony on the Seine river. About 18,000 members of the military are also helping ensure security.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A French soldier was stabbed outside a big train station in Paris on Monday and the attacker was arrested, officials said, while the city was under a high security alert 11 days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.A French military official said the soldier was...
france soldier stabbed paris olympics
209
2024-00-15
Monday, 15 July 2024 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved