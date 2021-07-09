×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: France | Sahel

Macron: France to Withdraw More than 2,000 Troops from Sahel

Friday, 09 July 2021 11:00 AM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday his country will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region starting in the coming months.

Macron announced last month a future reduction of France’s military presence, arguing that the current operation is no longer adapted to the need. It had also met opposition from some Africans.

After discussions with African leaders in the region Friday, Macron announced that France would reduce its force to 2,500 to 3,000 troops over the long term and focus on special regional forces instead. France currently has 5,000 troops in the region.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday his country will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa's Sahel region starting in the coming months.Macron announced last month a future reduction of France's military presence, arguing that the...
France,Sahel
101
2021-00-09
Friday, 09 July 2021 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved