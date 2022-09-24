×
Tags: France | Plane Leaves Runway

Plane Overshoots Runway, Closes Airport in Southern France

Saturday, 24 September 2022 06:01 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — An airport serving France's southern Mediterranean coast is closed indefinitely after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and finished nose-down in the water of an adjacent lake before dawn on Saturday.

The three people aboard were rescued unharmed from the Boeing 737 that was laden with air freight and came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at the airport outside the city of Montpellier, regional authorities said.

The airport is closed to passenger and cargo flights until the plane has been moved, authorities said. An accident investigation in underway.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


GlobalTalk
An airport serving France's southern Mediterranean coast is closed indefinitely after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and finished nose-down in the water of an adjacent lake before dawn on Saturday.The three people aboard were rescued unharmed from the Boeing...
France,Plane Leaves Runway
Saturday, 24 September 2022 06:01 AM
