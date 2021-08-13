×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: france | macron | un racism conference | boycott

France's Macron to Boycott UN Racism Conference Over Anti-Semitism Concerns

emmanuel macron sits at table
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he attends the Lebanon donors' conference in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, southern France, on Aug. 4, 2021. (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Friday, 13 August 2021 07:24 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron will stay away from a United Nations conference on racism next month because of concerns about anti-Semitism, his office said on Friday.

"Concerned by a history of anti-Semitic remarks made at the U.N. conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of the Republic has decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference to be held this year," it said.

The meeting in New York is being held to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2001 conference in Durban, South Africa, which resulted in the "Durban Declaration and Programme of Action" against racism. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron will stay away from a United Nations conference on racism next month because of concerns about anti-Semitism, his office said on Friday...
france, macron, un racism conference, boycott
101
2021-24-13
Friday, 13 August 2021 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved