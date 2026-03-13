France, Italy Talk Safe Hormuz Passage With Iran

Several European nations, including France and Italy, have reportedly opened talks with Tehran aimed at securing safe passage for commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz as fears mount over a prolonged disruption in global energy supplies.

The move comes after Iranian attacks on tankers and a vow by Iran's new supreme leader to keep the strategic waterway closed, cutting off shipments through one of the world's most important energy corridors.

About one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas typically move through the narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf. But traffic through the chokepoint has become nearly nonexistent, according to three officials briefed on the talks.

The officials told the Financial Times that European governments are quietly trying to restart oil and gas exports from the Gulf without further widening the regional conflict. Shipping companies, meanwhile, are looking to Western naval forces as a potential shield for tankers moving through dangerous waters.

France is among the countries involved in the talks, two officials said. One of them also said Italy has sought to open its own discussions with Tehran over the issue.

Still, officials cautioned there is no sign Iran is ready to make a deal. Two of the officials said there is no guarantee the talks will move forward at all.

Tehran is widely suspected of trying to drive up oil and gas prices in an effort to pressure President Donald Trump to end the conflict. Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said Thursday he intends to keep the strait blocked.

European governments have been careful to avoid direct involvement in the conflict, and some have criticized the initial U.S.-Israeli strike that helped ignite the broader regional war. But they are also deeply concerned that a sustained closure of the strait will hammer businesses and households with even higher energy costs, worsening Europe's economic strain.

Oil prices have surged to around $100 a barrel from roughly $60 at the beginning of the year. European natural gas prices have climbed 75% during the same period.

Italy, France, and Greece all have warships in the Red Sea under the European Union's Aspides naval mission. But officials said European navies are not prepared to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz if there is a serious risk of attack, fearing such a move could escalate the war.

"It has to be a permissible environment," the first official said.

A second official said some European capitals oppose opening talks with Tehran.

"Some think we need to talk to the Iranians. But [EU states] have very different views on this, which is making it more complicated," they said.