France: Iran Must Stop Destabilizing Activities

Saturday, 06 January 2024 03:19 PM EST

France's foreign minister said on Saturday that she had told her Iranian counterpart that the risk of a Middle East regional conflagration had never been greater and that Tehran and its proxies needed to end their destabilizing activities.

"Iran and its associates must immediately stop their destabilizing actions," Catherine Colonna said on social media platform X after speaking with Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"No one would gain from escalation."

Amirabdollahian said the only way to quell conflict was to resolve the root causes, Iran's state media reported.

"An effective step in ending violence in the region would be to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as taking action to stop the killing of civilians, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and prevent forced migration," the minister added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


