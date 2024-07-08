France's Far-Left Melenchon Could Lead New Government

France's election results Sunday could lead to progressive leader Jean-Luc Melenchon heading a new government.

The New Popular Front (NFP) emerged as the dominant force in the election, thwarting Marine Le Pen's quest to bring the far right to power. Melenchon's France Unbowed (LFI) movement is the most radical part of the NFP alliance, according to Politico.

The left won 182 seats, President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance 168, and Le Pen's National Rally (RN) and allies 143, unofficial Interior Ministry data cited by Le Monde newspaper showed.

Despite needing 289 seats for a majority, Melenchon ruled out any deal with centrists.

"The president has the power, the president has the duty to call on the New Popular Front to govern. It is ready for it," Melenchon said Sunday night, CNBC reported.

The NFP alliance wants to cap prices of essential goods such as fuel and food, raise the minimum wage to a net $1,732 per month, cut the retirement age, hike wages for public sector workers, and impose a wealth tax.

The Institut Montaigne estimates that the NFP's campaign promises would require nearly $194 billion in extra funds per year, Bloomberg reported.

Even if the NFP alliance doesn't have the votes to govern alone, Melenchon's party likely will demand new spending commitments from Macron in order to form a new administration.

"The NFP will implement its program. Nothing but its program. All of its program," said Melenchon, Bloomberg reported.

Melenchon, 72, is a progressive whose place in French politics resembles that of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the U.S. Melenchon is a fan of former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and Cuba's longtime dictator Fidel Castro.

Reuters contributed to this story.