Tags: france | citizens | travel | israel | west bank | iran

France Maintains Advice to Citizens Not to Travel to Israel, West Bank Citing Situation in Iran

Friday, 27 February 2026 11:35 AM EST

The French foreign ministry on Friday reiterated its advice to nationals not to travel to Israel, Jerusalem, and the West Bank even for tourism or family visits as a result of the security situation in Iran.

On its website, the ministry also recommended French citizens already there to show great vigilance and prudence and stay away from demonstrations and rallies and identify shelters.

President Donald Trump briefly laid out his case for a possible attack on Iran in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, underlining that while he preferred a diplomatic solution, he would not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Such an attack could trigger a retaliation on Israel, which has already been hit by Iranian missiles in the past.

Friday, 27 February 2026 11:35 AM
