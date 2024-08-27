WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: foreign policy | religious gaps | donald trump | kamala harris

Pew: Vast Foreign Policy, Religious Gaps in US

By    |   Tuesday, 27 August 2024 10:45 AM EDT

Among the large differences between supporters of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Joe Biden are gulfs on religious and foreign policy values, according to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center.

Asked if Washington should take the interests of allies into account "even if it means making compromises with them," 79% of Harris supporters and 40% of Trump supporters said that it ought to do so. 

A much larger percentage of Trump supporters (76%) than Harris supporters (55%) said that "U.S. policies should try to keep it so America is the only military superpower," with 42% of Harris supporters and just 22% of Trump supporters saying that "it would be acceptable if another country became as militarily powerful as the U.S."

The Pew analysis was based on two surveys — held April 8-14 and Aug. 5-11 — of 4,527 registered voters.

An overwhelming majority (83%) of Trump supporters and 68% of Harris supporters said that a strong U.S. military makes the world safer. A quarter of Harris supporters said that a strong U.S. military has no impact on world safety.

There was also a wide divide on the degree to which the U.S. ought to engage actively in world affairs. One in five Trump supporters and 33% of Harris supporters said that was "extremely important," while 53% of Trump supporters and 71% of Harris supporters said it was at least "very important" for Washington to engage actively on a global scale.

Just 7% of Trump supporters and 4% of Harris supporters said doing so wasn’t too important, or important at all.

Trump supporters favored smaller government by a wide margin (84%) over Harris supporters (22%). Harris supporters were much likelier (87%) than Trump supporters (55%) to say that "religion should be kept separate from government policies." Nearly half (45%) of Trump supporters and just 13% of Harris supporters agreed that "government policies should support religious values and beliefs."

More Trump supporters (46%)  than Harris supporters (22%) said that belief in God is a prerequisite "to be moral and have good values," according to the Pew analysis.

Trump and Harris supporters also have different family values: 60% of Trump supporters and just 17% of Harris supporters said that "society is better off if people make marriage and having children a priority," while 81% of Harris supporters and 39% of Trump supporters said that "society is just as well off if people have priorities other than marriage and children."

Republished with permission of Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

