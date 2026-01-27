Former FIFA President Slams US Hosting of 2026 World Cup

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter reignited controversy over the 2026 World Cup with a social media post warning fans against traveling to the United States.

He echoed criticism from longtime FIFA ethics adviser Mark Pieth amid rising global tensions during President Donald Trump's administration.

"For the fans, there's only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA!" Blatter wrote on X, Monday. "I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup."

Pieth, a Swiss legal expert who previously advised FIFA during its corruption reform efforts, warned against traveling to the U.S. in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Der Bund earlier in the week.

"If we consider everything we've discussed, there's only one piece of advice for fans: Stay away from the USA!" Pieth said. "You'll see it better on TV anyway. And upon arrival, fans should expect that if they don't please the officials, they'll be put straight on the next flight home. If they're lucky."

Blatter's comments come as the United States prepares to co-host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico amid heightened international friction, including trade disputes, tariffs, and broader diplomatic strains tied to Trump's presidency.

Critics have raised concerns about border policy, visa enforcement, and the potential impact of travel restrictions on fans and teams.

The remarks stand in contrast to statements by current FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has emphasized cooperation with the U.S. government.

In December, Infantino awarded Trump the first-ever "FIFA Peace Prize," praising him for supporting football's global reach and backing the World Cup's hosting plans.

Concerns over travel policy have also surfaced at the local level.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he hopes Trump will not impose travel bans ahead of the tournament, arguing that restrictions would undermine the World Cup's unifying purpose.

Mamdani has emphasized that New York, one of the host-region hubs, depends on openness and international participation for the event to succeed.