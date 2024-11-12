US Halts Flights to Haiti After Jets Hit by Gunfire

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will bar U.S. airlines from operating in Haiti for 30 days after two commercial jetliners were struck by gunfire Monday.

The FAA issued a Notice to Air Mission prohibiting U.S. civil aviation operations in the territory and airspace of Haiti below 10,000 feet for 30 days.

A Spirit Airlines flight destined for the Haitian capital was struck by gunfire Monday, forcing it to be diverted to the neighboring Dominican Republic, while a JetBlue Airways flight returning from Port-au-Prince was discovered with bullet damage after arriving in New York.