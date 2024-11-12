WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: faa | haiti | flights | gunfire

US Halts Flights to Haiti After Jets Hit by Gunfire

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:30 PM EST

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will bar U.S. airlines from operating in Haiti for 30 days after two commercial jetliners were struck by gunfire Monday.

The FAA issued a Notice to Air Mission prohibiting U.S. civil aviation operations in the territory and airspace of Haiti below 10,000 feet for 30 days.

A Spirit Airlines flight destined for the Haitian capital was struck by gunfire Monday, forcing it to be diverted to the neighboring Dominican Republic, while a JetBlue Airways flight returning from Port-au-Prince was discovered with bullet damage after arriving in New York.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will bar U.S. airlines from operating in Haiti for 30 days after two commercial jetliners were struck by gunfire Monday.
faa, haiti, flights, gunfire
95
2024-30-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved