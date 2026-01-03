Duffy: FAA Restrictions Still in Place in Caribbean, Venezuela

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed Saturday that the Federal Aviation Administration had imposed airspace restrictions over parts of the Caribbean and Venezuela following U.S. military strikes in the region.

The FAA issued the airspace restrictions citing "safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity" after President Donald Trump announced early Saturday that U.S. forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following strikes on the capital of Caracas.

The FAA acted in coordination with the Department of War after a security assessment identified elevated risks to civilian aviation in the region, according to the Department of Transportation.

The restrictions affect certain flight paths commonly used by U.S. and international carriers transiting Caribbean airspace or operating routes near Venezuelan territory.

Duffy emphasized that the decision was not taken lightly and was driven by a single priority: protecting lives.

"The safety of the flying public comes first — always," Duffy wrote in a statement on X. "When intelligence and operational conditions warrant caution, we act. That's exactly what happened here."

The FAA has issued Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) outlining the restricted zones and advising airlines to adjust routes accordingly. While the specific operational details remain classified, aviation officials noted that the restrictions are targeted, temporary, and subject to ongoing review as conditions evolve.

Airlines have already begun rerouting flights to avoid the affected airspace, a move that could result in longer travel times or delays for passengers heading to destinations in Central America, South America, or the Caribbean basin.

Travelers are being urged to check directly with their airlines for the latest information on flight schedules and potential disruptions.

Duffy reiterated the restrictions will be lifted as soon as it is deemed appropriate.

"These measures are not permanent," he said. "They will remain in place only as long as necessary to ensure operational and passenger safety."

American Airlines and Delta began canceling flights early in compliance with the FAA's overnight mandate, which restricted U.S. aircraft from operating in the Maiquetia Information Region covering Venezuela and its territorial waters.

Queen Beatrix Internationa Airport in Aruba announced a majority of its flight operations were canceled until further notice, including American, Delta, Southwest, and United.

The closures have stranded thousands of travelers attempting to reach destinations including Aruba, Curaçao, and Puerto Rico, as airports in the region cannot receive commercial flights while the restrictions remain in effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.