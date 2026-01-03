EU's Top Diplomat Says Maduro 'Lacks Legitimacy,' Urges Restraint

The ⁠European Union has repeatedly said Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro "lacks legitimacy," the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Saturday, adding that she called for ⁠restraint and respect for international law regarding the situation.

"I ​have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The ⁠EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela," Kallas said on X.

"The EU ⁠has repeatedly ​stated ⁠that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and ⁠the ​UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint," Kallas added.