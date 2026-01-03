EU's Top Diplomat Says Maduro 'Lacks Legitimacy,' Urges Restraint

The European Union has repeatedly said Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro "lacks legitimacy," the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Saturday, adding that she called for restraint and respect for international law regarding the situation.
"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela," Kallas said on X.
"The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint," Kallas added.
