WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: european union | venezuela | nicolás maduro | legitimacy | kaja kallas | restraint | law

EU's Top Diplomat Says Maduro 'Lacks Legitimacy,' Urges Restraint

Kaja Kallas speaks during a media conference
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Saturday, 03 January 2026 06:22 AM EST

The ⁠European Union has repeatedly said Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro "lacks legitimacy," the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Saturday, adding that she called for ⁠restraint and respect for international law regarding the situation.

"I ​have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The ⁠EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela," Kallas said on X.

"The EU ⁠has repeatedly ​stated ⁠that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and ⁠the ​UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint," Kallas added.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The ⁠European Union has repeatedly said Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro "lacks legitimacy," the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Saturday, adding that she called for ⁠restraint and respect for international law regarding the situation.
european union, venezuela, nicolás maduro, legitimacy, kaja kallas, restraint, law
99
2026-22-03
Saturday, 03 January 2026 06:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved