WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: european union | tariffs | trump | scotland | turnberry | trade deal

EU Warns US Tariffs Must Reflect Scotland Trade Deal

Thursday, 12 March 2026 06:55 AM EDT

The European Union should only accept new U.S. tariffs that recreate the substance of the deal agreed between the two sides in Scotland last year, the chair of the European Parliament's trade committee said on Thursday.

Bernd Lange said Washington's launch of new 'Section 301' investigations into unfair trade practices had been expected, but they provided no clear commitment from the U.S. administration to uphold the terms of the agreement struck at President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course.

"We will see where the investigations lead to, but anything that departs in substance from the Turnberry Deal will not be acceptable," Lange wrote on social media platform X. The European Parliament is still deliberating whether to vote on the deal. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The European Union should only accept new U.S. tariffs that recreate the substance of the deal agreed between the two sides in Scotland last year, the chair of the European Parliament's trade committee said on Thursday.
european union, tariffs, trump, scotland, turnberry, trade deal
119
2026-55-12
Thursday, 12 March 2026 06:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved