EU Warns US Tariffs Must Reflect Scotland Trade Deal

The European Union should only accept new U.S. tariffs that recreate the substance of the deal agreed between the two sides in Scotland last year, the chair of the European Parliament's trade committee said on Thursday.

Bernd Lange said Washington's launch of new 'Section 301' investigations into unfair trade practices had been expected, but they provided no clear commitment from the U.S. administration to uphold the terms of the agreement struck at President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course.

"We will see where the investigations lead to, but anything that departs in substance from the Turnberry Deal will not be acceptable," Lange wrote on social media platform X. The European Parliament is still deliberating whether to vote on the deal.