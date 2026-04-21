EU Expects Positive Decisions on 90 Billion Euro Loan to Ukraine on Wednesday

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she expected "positive decisions" on the 90 billion euro ($105.94 billion) loan for Ukraine to be made on Wednesday.

This month's electoral defeat ‌of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukraine's ​harshest EU foe, could pave the way for the loan that Kyiv urgently ⁠needs to fund the war with Russia. The ​loan was originally agreed upon by all EU member ⁠states in December.

"We expect some positive decisions tomorrow on the 90 billion loan," Kallas told reporters on Tuesday, as EU ‌foreign ministers gathered to meet in Luxembourg.

"Ukraine ​really needs this ‌loan and it's also a sign that Russia cannot outlast Ukraine. ‌This is extremely important at this moment," she added.

That view was echoed by Irish foreign minister ⁠Helen McEntee.

"It's really important as ‌an EU that ⁠we make progress on the 90 billion euro loan, that ⁠we ⁠make progress on the 20th package of sanctions and that we're ‌able to exert as much pressure as possible on Russia," she said.

"I was in Ukraine with a number ‌of ​colleagues in recent weeks ‌and what's very clear is that we are at that breaking point where that loan ​is absolutely essential," added McEntee.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)