WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: europe | tariffs | open | markets

US Commerce Secretary Says Europe Must Open Markets to Get Lower Tariff Deal

US Commerce Secretary Says Europe Must Open Markets to Get Lower Tariff Deal

Sunday, 27 July 2025 09:43 AM EDT

The European Union must open up its markets for U.S. exports in order to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce a threatened 30% tariff rate due to kick in on August 1, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday, adding Brussels clearly wanted to make a deal.

"The question is, do they offer President Trump a good enough deal that is worth it for him to step off of the 30% tariffs that he set," Lutnick told "Fox News Sunday," adding that Trump was looking to increase access for U.S. firms.

He said the ultimate decision would be up to Trump, who has said there is a 50-50 chance a deal can be reached with the EU. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The European Union must open up its markets for U.S. exports in order to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce a threatened 30% tariff rate due to kick in on August 1, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday, adding Brussels clearly wanted to make a...
europe, tariffs, open, markets
119
2025-43-27
Sunday, 27 July 2025 09:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved