European Leaders Back Denmark, Greenland Amid Trump Interest

Leaders from major European ⁠powers expressed support for Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday in a joint statement, saying the Arctic island belongs to its people, following renewed interest by President Donald Trump in taking over the Danish territory.

"Greenland belongs to ‍its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them ‍only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland," said the statement by leaders of France, Germany, Italy, ⁠Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark.

The leaders said that security in the Arctic must be achieved collectively with NATO allies, including the ​United States.

"NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European Allies are stepping up," the statement said. "We and many other Allies have increased our ‍presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries."

Trump ⁠has said repeatedly he wants to take over Greenland and told The Atlantic magazine on Sunday: "We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense."

A U.S. military operation at the weekend which led to the capture of Venezuela's President ⁠Nicolas Maduro has further rekindled concerns ​among Washington's NATO allies ⁠that Greenland might face a similar scenario.

Greenland, the world's largest island with a population of ‍57,000 people, is not an independent member of NATO but is covered by Denmark's membership of ‌the Western military alliance.

The island's strategic location between Europe and North America makes it a critical site for the U.S. ballistic missile defense system. Its ⁠mineral ​wealth also aligns with ‍Washington's ambition to reduce reliance on Chinese exports.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Monday that his government was seeking ‍to strengthen ties with the United States and that citizens should not fear an imminent U.S. takeover.