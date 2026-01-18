WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eu | tariffs | greenland | greenland | ⁠Ursula von der Leyen

EU, UK Committed to Greenland's Sovereignty

Sunday, 18 January 2026 04:45 PM EST

The ⁠European ⁠Union and Britain stand firm in their commitment to uphold the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, EU Commission President ⁠Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

Von der Leyen ​in a post on X said she had discussed the developments around Greenland with ⁠NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, ⁠German Chancellor ​Friedrich ⁠Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests," she said.

"We will ⁠face ​these challenges to our European solidarity with steadiness and resolve."

EU ambassadors reached broad agreement Sunday to intensify efforts to dissuade President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs on European allies ⁠from Feb.  1 over Greenland, but also to prepare ​retaliatory measures should the duties go ahead, EU diplomats said.

The EU's options include a ⁠package of its own tariff on 93 billion euros of U.S. ⁠imports that ​was suspended ⁠for six months in early August and the range of measures under the Anti-Coercion Instrument that could hit ⁠U.S. ​services trade or investments.

