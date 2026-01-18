EU, UK Committed to Greenland's Sovereignty

The European Union and Britain stand firm in their commitment to uphold the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.
Von der Leyen in a post on X said she had discussed the developments around Greenland with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
"We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests," she said.
"We will face these challenges to our European solidarity with steadiness and resolve."
EU ambassadors reached broad agreement Sunday to intensify efforts to dissuade President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs on European allies from Feb. 1 over Greenland, but also to prepare retaliatory measures should the duties go ahead, EU diplomats said.
The EU's options include a package of its own tariff on 93 billion euros of U.S. imports that was suspended for six months in early August and the range of measures under the Anti-Coercion Instrument that could hit U.S. services trade or investments.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.