EU's Borrell: Cannot Attribute Damage to Baltic Underwater Cables to Anyone

The European Union's top diplomat said on Tuesday it was not possible to attribute the cutting of two fiber-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea to anyone, with some European governments accusing Russia of escalating hybrid attacks on Ukraine's Western allies.

"We cannot attribute these incidents to anyone. It would be irresponsible from my side to attribute this, let's say, incident or accident or whatever you want to call it, to anyone. It would be putting wood to the fire. That is not my intention," Josep Borrell said during a press conference in Brussels.