EU's Engagement With US on Greenland Continuing at All Levels

Monday, 19 January 2026 07:59 AM EST

The European Union continues to engage "at all levels" with the United ‍States, while preparing ‍its response to President Donald Trump's ⁠new tariff threat, EU Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said on Monday.

The EU ​is ready to use every tool at its disposal ‍to protect the bloc's economic interests, he ⁠said, adding that the possible use of the EU's anti-coercion instrument is not off the ⁠table.

Although the ​EU's main ⁠aim continues to be to ‍avoid escalation, its response will "firm and responsible," he ‌said.

"The EU's anti-coercion instrument's primary goal is to act as ⁠deterrent, ​just mentioning ‍the possibility of its use can have the ‍desired effect," he said. 

