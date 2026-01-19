EU's Engagement With US on Greenland Continuing at All Levels

The European Union continues to engage "at all levels" with the United States, while preparing its response to President Donald Trump's new tariff threat, EU Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said on Monday.
The EU is ready to use every tool at its disposal to protect the bloc's economic interests, he said, adding that the possible use of the EU's anti-coercion instrument is not off the table.
Although the EU's main aim continues to be to avoid escalation, its response will "firm and responsible," he said.
"The EU's anti-coercion instrument's primary goal is to act as deterrent, just mentioning the possibility of its use can have the desired effect," he said.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.