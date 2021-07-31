×
Tags: EU | Britain | Johnson

UK Prime Minister's Wife Says She's Pregnant again

Saturday, 31 July 2021 12:00 PM

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, has announced that she is expecting the couple’s second child.

In a post on Instagram, Carrie Johnson said she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again” after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year.

The Johnsons' first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

The couple married in May of this year in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.

The prime minister has four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.

