Trump Hotel Plan in Tel Aviv Sparks Terror Target Fears

Plans by President Donald Trump's family to open a hotel in war-ravaged Tel Aviv have ignited concerns that the luxury skyscraper could become a high-profile target amid escalating Middle East tensions, the Daily Mail reported.

The Trump Organization has been eyeing the under-construction Sarona Hotel, a 47-floor luxury building situated in Tel Aviv's upscale district, as part of its expansion in the Middle East. No official partnership announcement has been made, and Eric Trump confirmed to The New York Times that discussions about entering the Israeli hospitality market have been "strictly preliminary."

"Israel has always been a market we would love to explore," Eric Trump told the Times.

The proposed hotel site, Sarona, recently found itself at the heart of escalating tensions when Tel Aviv was targeted by retaliatory Iranian missile strikes on June 13. These attacks followed Israeli airstrikes on military facilities near Tehran.

Peter Bazeli, managing director at Weitzman, noted the inherent risks associated with a Trump-branded property, telling The New York Times it is "clearly at risk of becoming a target."

"It's not only at the center of the U.S. government, but it also hits the president's pocketbook," Bazeli stated.

Preliminary discussions between the Trump Organization and the Sarona developers reportedly began last spring, predating the latest Iranian-Israeli military exchanges and the United States' bombing of Iranian nuclear sites. Sources suggest the Trump family company might manage the hotel, potentially displaying the Trump name prominently.

Before the escalation of the Middle East conflict, Eric Trump aimed to finalize at least one significant deal in Israel by the end of the year. It remains uncertain if those ambitions persist given the current turmoil.

The Trump family has aggressively expanded their brand presence in the Middle East, including licensing luxury properties in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The administration even controversially proposed converting Gaza into a luxury resort, prompting criticism due to the implications of displacement for the region's 2 million residents.

Meanwhile, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently agreed on a tentative plan to end hostilities in Gaza, involving joint governance by Egypt, the UAE, and two other Arab states. Under this plan, Hamas leadership would be exiled and hostages released. Yet, Arab states have expressed reluctance, and Hamas insists it will not voluntarily abandon Gaza.

Previously, Trump's company withdrew from two proposed hotel projects in Israel: a 61-story hotel in Tel Aviv in 2016 and a Jerusalem hotel after the Oct. 7 attack. Both projects involved Nitsba, the firm developing Sarona, leaving uncertainty about the latest deal's viability.

The most recent Trump-branded hotel was the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, which opened in 2017 but was subsequently renamed Paradox Hotel Vancouver, removing the Trump branding.