WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: erdogan | israeli strikes | iran | sovereignty

Turkey's Erdogan Says U.S.-Israeli Strikes Violate Iran's Sovereignty

Saturday, 28 February 2026 01:13 PM EST

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran violated Iran's sovereignty and targeted the peace of Iranian people, adding he was saddened and concerned.

In a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan said Iran's attacks on Gulf countries were also unacceptable, and he warned that without restraint and diplomacy the region risked being "dragged into a circle of fire."

He called for urgent action to prevent further bloodshed, adding that Ankara will accelerate diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and revive negotiations.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran violated Iran's sovereignty and targeted the peace of Iranian people, adding he was saddened and concerned.
erdogan, israeli strikes, iran, sovereignty
84
2026-13-28
Saturday, 28 February 2026 01:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved