Turkey's Erdogan Says U.S.-Israeli Strikes Violate Iran's Sovereignty

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran violated Iran's sovereignty and targeted the peace of Iranian people, adding he was saddened and concerned.

In a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan said Iran's attacks on Gulf countries were also unacceptable, and he warned that without restraint and diplomacy the region risked being "dragged into a circle of fire."

He called for urgent action to prevent further bloodshed, adding that Ankara will accelerate diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and revive negotiations.