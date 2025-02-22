WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: emmanuel macron | france | knife attack | terrorism

Macron: Knife Attack in East France Was 'Islamist Terrorism'

first responder vehicles at the french knife attack scene
(AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 22 February 2025 01:17 PM EST

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday a knife attack that killed one and injured three in eastern France on Saturday was "Islamist terrorism," after France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed it was investigating the case.

A man attacked local police officers in the city of Mulhouse shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") on Saturday afternoon, the PNAT prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A passer-by was killed trying to intervene, while three police officers were injured, the prosecutor's office added.

"It is without any doubt an act of Islamist terrorism," Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the annual French farm show, adding that the interior minister was on his way to Mulhouse.

The suspect has been arrested, the prosecutor's office said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday a knife attack that killed one and injured three in eastern France on Saturday was "Islamist terrorism," after France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed it was investigating the case.
emmanuel macron, france, knife attack, terrorism
122
2025-17-22
Saturday, 22 February 2025 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved