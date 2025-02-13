German Candidate Vows Musk Will Face Consequences for Election Meddling

Elon Musk will face consequences for meddling in Germany's election campaign, Friedrich Merz, the frontrunner to become the country's next chancellor, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday.

"What happened in this election campaign cannot go unchallenged," conservative opposition leader Merz told the paper.

"It can be a political response. It can be a legal response. I want to analyze this calmly after this election campaign," he added.

Billionaire businessman Musk has repeatedly criticized incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz and backed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of elections Feb. 23.