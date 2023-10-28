×
Tags: egypt | israel | yemen | houthi

Egypt's Sisi Warns Region Could Become 'Ticking Time Bomb'

Saturday, 28 October 2023 05:29 PM EDT

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a "ticking time bomb."

He also said his country's sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday.

Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones, which it blamed on Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Egypt's military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea. It did not say who launched the drones.

"Regardless of where it comes from, I have warned of the expansion of the conflict. The region will becoming a ticking time bomb that impacts us all," Sisi said, speaking at a conference.

"Egypt is a sovereign country, and its sovereignty and position should be respected ... Egypt is a strong country, and it is untouchable," he added.

Sisi held a peace summit last Saturday and has called for aid to be allowed into Gaza, the release of hostages, and a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


