Elkins: Why Ukrainians Will Always Inspire Me

The Ukrainian people inspire me.

Over the course of history, the powerful often impose their will on the weak; but every so often the "weak" have shown they are not to be underestimated.

The 300 Spartans, the American Revolution, the Alamo.

Having spent months in Ukraine I have realized that we are seeing another legendary story in this vein unfold today.

Thus, we must view Ukraine as a symbol — a symbol of democracy and self-determination threatened by a bully. We cannot allow ourselves to become bystanders of the atrocity that is the Russian invasion.

Ukrainians are a continual inspiration, especially when one considers that the heavy cost of resisting Russia’s invasion is one that Ukrainians gladly pay.

This writer deployed to Kyiv as a Green Beret in 2020 and fell in love with the city, the architecture, and the culture.

So, of course, a few short months after my deployment, I returned with my wife and introduced her to the city that had become a sort of a second home.

Tragically, the city that once captured my imagination is now a shell of itself. I have met so many people who have lost everything, their homes, their belongings and loved ones.

Death and destruction surround every facet of life in Ukraine, yet, each and every person proudly stands and calls out, Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine!)

The Ukrainian people also serve as an inspiration thanks to the overwhelming support of nations globally.

The country is led by the verifiably unflappable President Voldomyr Zelenskyy.

He has valiantly pushed back against Russia, and taken back its gains; victories Russina President Vladimir Putin so arrogantly claimed ownership of only weeks ago.

This writer has also witnessed firsthand how seriously the Ukrainian military’s dedication to accountability for every piece of equipment and every dollar they receive.

Ukrainian Defense Forces understand their mission — that every officer, non-commissioned officer, down to each individual soldier, cultivates an environment void of corruption.

Each fighter carries a resolute, unshaking integrity towards the equipment bestowed upon them. After all, any doubt among American allies threatens any future support given and promised.

The Russian propaganda machine is working overtime to try and paint Ukraine as a nation not worth supporting — which of course is an absolute falsehood.

This writer was impressed by their sophisticated tracking systems and multiple layers of transparency and oversight.

President Putin and the Russian Duma are enemies of the United States, our national interests, and way of life. "Liberating the Oppressed" is the motto of the U.S. Army Special Forces, a motto that I swore to exemplify when I answered the call to serve.

A motto fulfilled by supporting these "Davids" as they take on their "Goliath."

This is why the Ukrainian people will continue to unfailingly inspire me.

Daniel Elkins is the founder of Special Operations Association of America. Recently the writer appeared on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."