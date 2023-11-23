×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Dublin Ireland stabbing children

3 Children and a Woman Injured in Ireland in a Suspected Stabbing. A Person Was Taken into Custody

Thursday, 23 November 2023 01:00 PM EST

LONDON (AP) — Three young children and a woman were injured Thursday in Dublin's city center in what Irish police have termed “a serious public order incident.”

A man also suffered injuries during the violence, which took place outside a school shortly after 1:30 p.m. Citing witnesses at the scene, Irish media said some of the casualties were hospitalized with suspected stab wounds.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar expressed his shock and said a suspect had been detained.

Police said one of the children, a girl, and a woman have sustained serious injuries. A man and the two other children sustained less serious injuries.

They added that they were “following a definite line of inquiry” and weren't looking for anyone else in connection with the violence.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Three young children and a woman were injured Thursday in Dublin's city center in what Irish police have termed "a serious public order incident."A man also suffered injuries during the violence, which took place outside a school shortly after 1:30 p.m. Citing witnesses at...
Dublin Ireland stabbing children
146
2023-00-23
Thursday, 23 November 2023 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved