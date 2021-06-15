×
Tags: Dubai | Emirates

Emirates Air Posts $5.5B Loss as Virus Disrupts Travel

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 03:00 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East's largest airline, Emirates, announced on Tuesday a net loss of $5.5 billion over the past year as revenue fell by more than 66% due to global travel restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai-based airline said revenue had declined by $ 8.4 billion, largely due to the suspension of passenger flights at its hub in March 2020 and ongoing restrictions on travel.

Emirates Group, which also operates dnata ground services at airports, reported a total loss of $6 billion, the first time ever it does not post a profit in more than three decades, the company said.

Dubai's government has stepped in to assist Emirates financially.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Tuesday, 15 June 2021 03:00 AM
