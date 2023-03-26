×
Tags: drone | blast | russia | town | tula

Blast in Russian Town Caused by Drone, Two Hurt

Sunday, 26 March 2023 10:40 AM EDT

A drone caused an explosion in the center of a Russian town on Sunday, hurting two people and damaging three residential buildings, TASS news agency reported, citing a law enforcement source and an emergency service official.

"The cause of the explosion in the Tula region was a tactical reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)," TASS quoted a law enforcement agency source as saying.

The blast occurred in the center of Kireyevsk, located some 220 km (140 miles) south of Moscow.

"The explosion sounded at 1519 (1219 GMT). Two victims, born in 2002 and 2006, have shrapnel wounds. Emergency services are on the scene," a local emergency services representative told TASS.

"There is a crater. This explosion was in the heart of the city," the representative added.

Social media videos and pictures showed a muddy crater near a building with its roof and walls heavily damaged. Shards of glass from broken windows spread across the stairwell of a nearby apartment block.

Reuters could not immediately verify the images.

Russia has said in the past that Ukrainian drones have flown into its territory and caused damage to civilian infrastructure, an assertion that Kyiv denies.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


