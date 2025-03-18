US Envoy to UN: Blame Hamas for New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

The Trump administration's interim ambassador to the United Nations said Tuesday that blame for the resumption of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip "lies solely" with Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

Israel reportedly launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday against dozens of Hamas targets in its heaviest assault on the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire.

Dorothy Shea — who is President Donald Trump's interim ambassador to the U.N. until his nominee, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is confirmed by the Senate — said during a U.N. Security Council briefing on the Middle East that "the blame for the resumption of hostilities lies solely with Hamas."

"This brutal terrorist organization has steadfastly refused every proposal and deadline they've been presented over the past few weeks, including a 'bridge' proposal to extend the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover to allow time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire," she said.

"Hamas refused this offer, preferring still to hold hostages captive and hide amongst the people of Gaza, using them as human shields. It is the people of Gaza who will suffer further because of Hamas' disregard for human life."

Shea said Trump warned Hamas that it must release the remaining hostages it took during its terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in southern Israel immediately or pay a high price. She also rejected allegations that the Israel Defense Forces were conducting indiscriminate attacks.

"The IDF is striking Hamas positions," Shea said. "It is well known that Hamas continues to use civilian infrastructure as launching pads and the United States condemns this practice, as should others. President Trump has made clear that Hamas must release the hostages immediately or pay a high price, and we support Israel in its next steps.

"Hamas must release the hostages it abducted more than 17 months ago. Doing so would enable loved ones to be reunited and allow the return of remains for those killed while being held by Hamas. Unfortunately, Hamas has refused all attempts to find a way to extend the ceasefire. It has been weeks since Hamas has released any hostages."

Shea, who was the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon for the final year of Trump's first term until 2023, maintained that Iran is behind all of the region's instability, adding that Middle East countries have a chance to reshape the region by forging stronger ties with Israel.

"Behind every terrorist group like Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, behind every act of violence, behind everything that threatens peace and stability for the millions of people who call this region home is Iran," Shea said. "The countries of the Middle East have an historic opportunity to reshape their region in a way that affords all its people a better path forward.

"Stronger ties between Israel and its neighbors offer an alternative to Iran's malign influence and state sponsorship of terror. The United States will do its part with our Arab partners to work toward a durable solution to the conflict and create a more prosperous future for the region's people."