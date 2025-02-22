Trump: 'Pretty Close' to Minerals Deal With Ukraine

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States is close an agreement with Ukraine on sharing revenue from Ukrainian minerals as part of efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I think we're pretty close to a deal," Trump told a gathering of conservatives in National Harbor, Maryland, on the outskirts of Washington.

He said the United States wanted to recoup the billions of dollars in military aid Washington has given to Ukraine in its fight to repel Russian invaders. He said the United States is asking for rare earths, oil, or "anything we can get."