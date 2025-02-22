WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | minerals | ukraine | russia

Trump: 'Pretty Close' to Minerals Deal With Ukraine

Saturday, 22 February 2025 05:10 PM EST

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States is close an agreement with Ukraine on sharing revenue from Ukrainian minerals as part of efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I think we're pretty close to a deal," Trump told a gathering of conservatives in National Harbor, Maryland, on the outskirts of Washington.

He said the United States wanted to recoup the billions of dollars in military aid Washington has given to Ukraine in its fight to repel Russian invaders. He said the United States is asking for rare earths, oil, or "anything we can get."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States is close an agreement with Ukraine on sharing revenue from Ukrainian minerals as part of efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
donald trump, minerals, ukraine, russia
96
2025-10-22
Saturday, 22 February 2025 05:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved