Trump: 'Shoot and Kill' Ships Laying Mines in Strait

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot and kill" any vessels caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, delivering a forceful warning aimed at safeguarding one of the world's most vital shipping corridors.

The directive, issued in a Truth Social post, reflects an aggressive stance as tensions continue to flare over the critical Middle Eastern waterway.

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote.

"There is to be no hesitation," he added, emphasizing rapid-response engagement against suspected threats.

Trump also highlighted ongoing U.S. naval operations already underway to counter potential dangers in the region.

"Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now," he wrote.

Trump said those operations will be significantly intensified, signaling a broader escalation in maritime security efforts.

"I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!" the post continued.

The Strait of Hormuz, bordered by Iran to the north and Oman to the south, serves as a narrow but indispensable passageway for global energy supplies.

Roughly a fifth of the world's oil shipments pass through the strait, making any disruption a potential trigger for economic and geopolitical fallout.

U.S. officials have long warned that naval mines represent one of the most serious threats in the region, capable of damaging oil tankers and military vessels alike.

Clearing such mines typically requires specialized ships, divers, and coordinated multinational efforts under high-risk conditions.

As of Thursday morning, the Pentagon had not announced any changes to the rules of engagement or force posture following the president's social media directive.

Meanwhile, Iran said Wednesday it would keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as long as the U.S. naval blockade remains in place, calling the move a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire between the two longtime adversaries.

Tehran has repeatedly accused Washington of undermining the truce, warning that the strategic waterway will not reopen until U.S. forces lift restrictions on Iranian shipping.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval forces seized two container ships attempting to transit the strait, escalating already high tensions in the region.

Iranian officials claimed the vessels violated its blockade, as both sides continue tit-for-tat maritime actions in the critical global shipping lane.