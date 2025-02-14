Houthi Leader Threatens US, Israel in Protest of Trump Plan

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi threatened military action if the United States and Israel proceed with President Donald Trump's plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip and relocate displaced Palestinians.

During a televised speech in Yemen on Thursday, al-Houthi said Trump should move Jews to America and give them their own state instead of trying to pressure Arab nations to take in Palestinians while the region is rebuilt.

"If the Americans and Israelis try to implement the plan by force or agree with the Arab regimes to implement it, we will intervene even with military force," al-Houthi said.

"We will intervene through missiles, drones, naval operations, and other means if the U.S. and Israel implement the displacement plan by force," he continued. "We will confront them with all means. We will never stand idly by in the face of a plan of attack against the Palestinians."

The Iran-backed Houthis began launching attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in what they said was in support of the Palestinians following Israel's response to the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. They have since routinely attacked Western shipping vessels with missiles and drones in addition to Israeli targets.

The Houthi leader's antipathy to Trump's plan echoes that of other Middle East leaders.

Earlier in the month, representatives from a coalition of Arab nations rejected Trump's proposal to relocate displaced Palestinians from Gaza. Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League reiterated the call for the implementation of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urged efforts to achieve peace in the region.

During his speech, al-Houthi labeled Trump a "criminal" and said his plan "denied rights and justice."

"I call on the armed forces to be prepared for military intervention if Trump carries out his threats. We will be monitoring and coordinating with the fighters in Palestine and the resistance axis," he said.

The "resistance axis," which includes the Houthis, is collection of Iran-backed terrorist organizations in the Middle East, including Hamas, the Lebanese terrorists Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and several other Iraqi proxy terrorist groups.