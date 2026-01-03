Trump's Win in Venezuela Sends Strong Message at Home, Abroad

President Donald Trump has rapidly, efficiently, and successfully cured one of the western hemisphere's greatest scourges: Mr. Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

By removing the Venezuelan dictator from power, Trump has demonstrated America is serious about reasserting America's strength and disposition in Latin America.

This is clearly a win for the Trump administration.

This is also a win for Trump's key lieutenants, namely: Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and John Ratcliffe.

It is clear this team has been working hard behind the scenes over the past month to ensure the intelligence, operational and tactical measures necessary to carry out a quick and "warless" change of regime in Venezuela were in solidly in place.

The other benefit of this swift and rapid success in Venezuela is Trump will be able to maintain a positive rapport with his anti-war MAGA political base.

Over the past few months, many leading influencers in the MAGA base have rightfully expressed serious concerns about possible U.S. military engagement in Venezuela. This rapid success will alleviate those concerns and will also appease members of Congress.

America's intelligence and military apparatuses have clearly demonstrated that they are well-honed and ready to effectuate action in the Latin American and Caribbean regions — if necessary.

Rebuilding and enhancing America's military and intelligence capabilities in the western hemisphere is critically important to ensure that America's "home region" is secure. Peace begins at home.

This success in Venezuela also sends a strong message to America's global adversaries that have tried to gain strategic foreign influence footholds in Latin America over the past few decades.

It is now very clear the Trump administration will seek to purge maligned foreign influence elements out of the Latin American region. The swift removal of Maduro speaks to the Trump administration's regional intentions and vectors.

Moving forward, there will likely be domestic political volatility in Venezuela over the coming months.

At least the country can now move forward with exercising genuine democracy. Venezuela's oil sector will require massive investment over the coming years to enjoy its full potential. A lot of work remains for the next president of Venezuela, but brighter days are likely ahead.

Venezuela's diaspora of its citizens living overseas — numbering in the millions — will likely be able to return home soon. There will be significant economic and strategic opportunities for Venezuelans to now work hard to develop their own country.

This success also allows the Trump administration to make an even stronger argument to enforce U.S. immigration laws when it comes to Venezuelan citizens living in the U.S. illegally. In addition, political asylum claims for Venezuelan citizens in the U.S. will no longer be necessary.

Venezuela is now liberated, and its citizens can now return home.

Over the coming days and weeks there will be a tremendous amount of noise regarding Venezuela's future; there might even be some short-term setbacks; however, there is no doubt that this is a major victory for America and for regional stability.

The rapid removal of Nicholas Maduro is a very significant success for President Trump and key members of the Trump administration. In addition, America's military, diplomatic and intelligence communities should take great pride a job well done.

Jonathan Galaviz served as a Senior Adviser in the first Trump administration where he was assigned to both the U.S. Department of State and The White House. He is currently Managing Director of Galaviz & Co., an international government relations consulting firm.