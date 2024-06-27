DOD, USAID Inspectors General Launch Review of Gaza Aid Pier

The inspectors general of the Department of Defense (DOD) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Thursday the launch of "coordinated, independent" reviews of their agencies' roles in delivering and distributing humanitarian aid at the U.S.-built pier in Gaza.

The DOD will conduct its review in phases to assess the effectiveness of the department's ongoing efforts to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip via the pier, according to a press release. The first phase will assess the DOD's "roles, responsibilities, and controls," while the second will assess "their implementation."

"The agreements between the DoD and USAID establish roles and responsibilities that help enable U.S. humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza through the maritime corridor," DoD Inspector General Robert P. Storch said in a statement.

"Given this, the DoD OIG [Office of Inspector General] and USAID OIG are working together to address the challenges associated with this mission. Through our collaboration, we will leverage the unique expertise, resources, and capabilities of our teams to optimize our oversight in this important area."

USAID's review will also take a phased approach, according to the release, and "will assess the handover of aid from the DoD-controlled maritime pier to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), USAID's lead implementing partner for distribution of aid in Gaza."

"Congress and the American people can rely on USAID OIG to conduct independent and aggressive oversight of USAID-funded humanitarian assistance programming in Gaza," USAID Inspector General Paul K. Martin said in a statement. "This initial review, in coordination with DoD OIG, will provide timely insight and transparency over the delivery of assistance via the maritime corridor."

House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala., wrote to the Biden administration to formally request the shutdown of the pier, which he described as a federally funded boondoggle.

"I urge the Administration to immediately cease this failed operation before further catastrophe occurs and consider alternative means of land and air-based humanitarian aid delivery," Rogers wrote.

Originally priced at $320 million when first announced by President Joe Biden in March, the pier's construction costs were adjusted to $230 million earlier this month. The project was built by the U.S. military to help avert famine in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the area's deepening humanitarian crisis.

According to U.S. Central Command, at least 13.6 million pounds of aid have been delivered to the enclave via the pier since it was deemed operational in mid-May. Aid has been sporadic, however, due to damage to the structure from rough seas and security concerns.

An analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification found that nearly half a million people in Gaza face starvation in the coming weeks and months, and the region's entire population faces high levels of acute food insecurity.