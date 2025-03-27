Denmark Defense Minister: We Decide Greenland's Fate, Not US

Thursday, 27 March 2025 07:36 AM EDT
Denmark's Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Thursday that the Nordic country would not let the United States decide what the Danish realm, including Greenland, should look like in the future.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.