WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: denmark | greenland | defense | minister | fate | democracy

Denmark Defense Minister: We Decide Greenland's Fate, Not US

Thursday, 27 March 2025 07:36 AM EDT

Denmark's Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Thursday that the Nordic country would not let the United States decide what the Danish realm, including Greenland, should look like in the future.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Denmark owns Greenland and will decide its future, the Denmark Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Thursday.
denmark, greenland, defense, minister, fate, democracy
31
2025-36-27
Thursday, 27 March 2025 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved