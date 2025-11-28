Denmark Sets Up Overnight 'Watch' to Track Trump Statements

Denmark's foreign ministry has created a special overnight monitoring post — dubbed internally as a "night watch" — to track President Donald Trump's comments and public activity during the hours when Copenhagen is asleep, according to the Danish outlet Politiken.

The operation begins at 5 p.m. local time and runs through the night. Each morning at 7 a.m., officials compile a briefing summarizing Trump-related news, which is then circulated throughout Denmark's government and key ministries.

The move reportedly came in response to diplomatic tensions earlier this year related to discussions over Greenland, during which Trump reaffirmed America's strategic interest in the Arctic region.

"The people of Greenland would love to become a state of the United States of America," Trump said during a news conference in January. "We were greeted with tremendous love and affection and respect. The people would like to be a part of the United States."

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, having established its own local government in 1979 and additional self-government arrangements in 2009. While it has significant autonomy, Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defense.

A foreign ministry source told Politiken that the arrangement reflects an effort by Denmark's bureaucracy to adjust to the "new reality" of Trump's return to the world stage and Washington's renewed focus on Arctic security.

Rather than relying on ad hoc late-night checks of U.S. media, the ministry has opted for what it calls a more "collective effort" to maintain awareness of Trump's public statements, which often drive global headlines.

Some former Danish intelligence officials have interpreted the move through a political lens.

Jacob Kaarsbo, previously with Denmark's defense intelligence service, said the development shows strain in the relationship between Europe and Washington, arguing that traditional alliances depend on shared viewpoints.

"Alliances are built on common values and a common threat perception," Kaarsbo told The Guardian. "Trump shares neither of those with us, and I would argue he doesn't share it with most Europeans."

However, the Danish government has emphasized that the monitoring initiative is primarily practical — a tool for staying up to date on fast-moving U.S. developments that can affect European and Arctic policy.

The creation of the watch was a direct result of Trump's interest in Greenland, a source close to the Danish foreign office told The Guardian.

"It is fair to say that the situation in Greenland and the time difference between Denmark and the United States was quite an important factor introducing this arrangement during the spring," the source said.