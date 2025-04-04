Declassified Docs: Hitler Made 'Secret' Escape to South America

Declassified documents by the CIA show that the agency undertook a secret mission to find Adolf Hitler in South America 10 years after he supposedly died, DailMail.com reported Friday.

The docs show that CIA agents were convinced that Hitler had changed his name to "Adolf Schrittelmayor" and was still alive in the 1950s, according to the report.

The official account is that Hitler killed himself in his bunker on April 30, 1945, as Allied forces closed in on the perpetrator of the Holocaust.

The report comes ahead of documents that have been ordered declassified by Argentinian President Javier Milei regarding Nazis who sought refuge in the country after World War II.

The CIA documents, declassified in 2020, revealed that agents were trying to find Hitler's "hideout in Argentina" in the months after WWII ended, according to DailyMail.com. The CIA was still tracking Hitler via informants in 1955, according to the report.

According to the documents, Hitler had a secret hideout at a hotel in La Falda, Argentina, DailyMail.com reported.

Further flaming the speculation is a photo of a man purported to be "Adolf Schrittelmayor" sitting on a bench in Tunja, Colombia, according to the report. "Schrittelmayor" looks a lot like Hitler. Documents show that Hitler eventually moved to Argentina in January 1955, according to the report.

However, the documents also reveal a sense from intelligence officials that the search for Hitler was a dead end.

"It is felt that enormous efforts could be expended on this matter with remote possibilities of establishing anything concrete," intelligence officials wrote, according to DailyMail.com.