WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: darcy tinning | threaten | isaac herzog | australia | israel

Australian Charged With Threatening to Kill Israeli President

By    |   Thursday, 05 February 2026 08:15 AM EST

A man from Sydney who allegedly threatened to kill Israeli President Isaac Herzog was granted bail on Thursday, three days before the latter's arrival in Australia.

The Australian Federal Police charged Darcy Tinning, 19, with issuing warnings to Herzog and President Donald Trump on social media on Jan. 19, including a threat to shoot the Israeli head of state with a pistol, ABC News (Australia) reported.

Prosecutors had refused bail ahead of the court hearing in light of Herzog's visit on Feb. 8, but Magistrate Daniel Covington said that the suspect is likely to comply with bail conditions due to his absence of a criminal history and lack of access to firearms, the report read.

Tinning was granted bail on condition that he not leave his home unless accompanied by his mother or father, and that he not use social media.

The suspect also had to hand over his passport to authorities, the report added.

The Australian Federal Police's new National Security Investigations (NSI) team arrested Tinning at his home in Newtown on Wednesday, confiscating his phone and drugs.

Herzog's visit to Australia comes on the backdrop of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 15 victims, most of which were Jews celebrating a Chanukah candle lighting event on Dec. 14.

A father and son inspired by the Islamic State ideology carried out the shooting attack.

According to ABC News, the arrival of Herzog is expected to draw widespread protests across the country, despite protest restrictions imposed in New South Wales by the NSW Police.

Laws permitting restrictions on protests were passed through the state parliament in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre.

"We are still less than two months from what is the worst terrorist incident in New South Wales's history," NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said on Tuesday, ABC News reported.

"Today, I have considered that there remains a significant risk to community safety by public assemblies and I have extended that declaration for a further 14 days," he added.

Herzog is expected to conclude his visit on Feb. 11.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A man from Sydney who allegedly threatened to kill Israeli President Isaac Herzog was granted bail on Thursday, three days before the latter's arrival in Australia.
darcy tinning, threaten, isaac herzog, australia, israel
357
2026-15-05
Thursday, 05 February 2026 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved