Tags: Cuba | US | Migration

Cuba Says it Will Attend Migration Talks with the US

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 03:01 PM

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities said Tuesday that migration talks with the United States will take place this week, the first in four years since the hardening of relations between both countries and amid a sustained increase in arrivals of Cuban citizens at the southern border of the U.S.

Cuba's Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that the meeting will be held in Washington on Thursday and that its delegation will be headed by Deputy Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossio.

The last of these meetings — which according to agreements between both countries must be held twice a year — took place in July 2018, under the administration of then President Donald Trump.

Trump ended the policy of rapprochement between both nations that his predecessor Barack Obama had begun.

