Report: Cuba Upgrading Surveillance Facilities

Cuba has reportedly upgraded several intelligence facilities in the last year in what may be a collaborative effort with China to spy on the United States, according to a new report from a major foreign policy think tank.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies, a D.C.-based think tank, used satellite footage to identify four suspected signals intelligence facilities that have received significant upgrades in the past few months. One site, located near the town of Bejucal, has been used to conduct surveillance since the Cold War and with new equipment could monitor military and commercial activity inside the U.S.

The report, released on Tuesday, prompted the House Homeland Security subcommittee on transportation and maritime security to convene a hearing on the development.

Gimenez said during the hearing that the report is evidence that the Chinese Communist Party is working with Cuba to spy on the U.S.

"Mounting evidence suggests that the Chinese Communist Party is expanding its strategic partnership with the totalitarian communist regime in Cuba to build advanced surveillance infrastructure capable of targeting the United States," he said.

"This collaboration represents one of the most brazen intelligence operations ever attempted near the American mainland, and places our military operations, commercial activity, and communications squarely in the crosshairs of a hostile foreign power," Gimenez said.