WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cuba | power outage | electricity | energy crisis

Cuban Officials Report Island-Wide Blackout as Country Struggles With Energy Crisis

Monday, 16 March 2026 02:20 PM EDT

Officials in Cuba report an island-wide blackout in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines on X notes a "complete disconnection" of the country's electrical system and says it is investigating.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday warned that the island had not received oil shipments in more than three months and that it was operating on solar power, natural gas and thermoelectric plants.

A massive outage over a week ago affected the island's west, leaving millions without power.

Cuba has blamed its woes on a U.S. energy blockade. President Donald Trump warned in January of tariffs on any country that would sell or provide oil to the island.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Officials in Cuba report an island-wide blackout in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen. The Ministry of Energy and Mines on X notes a "complete disconnection" of the country's electrical system...
cuba, power outage, electricity, energy crisis
121
2026-20-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved