WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cuba | 32 killed | maduro | venezuela

Cuba Govt: 32 Cubans Killed During Maduro Extraction

Sunday, 04 January 2026 09:46 PM EST

The Cuban government said on Sunday that 32 of its citizens were killed during the U.S. raid on Venezuela to extract ‍President Nicolas Maduro for prosecution in the United ‍States.

Havana said there would be two days of mourning on Jan. 5 and 6 ⁠in honor of those killed and said funeral arrangements would be announced.

The Cuban government statement gave few ​details, but said all the dead were members of the Cuban armed forces and intelligence agencies.

"True to their responsibilities concerning security and defense, ‍our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell, ⁠after fierce resistance, in direct combat against the attackers or as a result of bombings on the facilities," the statement said.

Cuba has provided some security for Maduro since he ⁠came to power. It ​was not clear ⁠how many Cubans were guarding the Venezuelan president when they died and ‍how many may have perished elsewhere.

Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores were ‌seized by U.S. forces in the Venezuela capital Caracas on Saturday and flown to the United States. Maduro is ⁠being held ​in a New ‍York detention center awaiting a Monday court appearance on drug charges.

Maduro was indicted in 2020 on U.S. ‍charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy. He has always denied any criminal involvement. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Cuban government said on Sunday that 32 ‍of ‍its citizens were killed ⁠during the U.S. raid on Venezuela ​to extract President Nicolas Maduro ‍for prosecution in the United ⁠States.
cuba, 32 killed, maduro, venezuela
213
2026-46-04
Sunday, 04 January 2026 09:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved