Court Identifies Netanyahu Affiliate Suspected of Intel Leak

Eli Feldstein, a spokesman indirectly employed by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (PMO), was identified as the central suspect accused of leaking sensitive intelligence connected to the hostage deal negotiations with Hamas after a gag order was lifted.

The court withheld the names of three more suspects but it confirmed they are connected to the defense establishment.

According to Kan News, Feldstein wasn't technically an employee of the PMO but was working for the director-general after failing the security clearance required to work at the PMO.

Feldstein was formerly an officer in the IDF Spokesperson Unit, serving as spokesman for the religious Netzah Yehuda Battalion and the West Bank Division. Later, he briefly worked as a spokesman for Otzma Yehudit party leader, Itamar Ben Gvir, who now serves as Israel's national security minister.

