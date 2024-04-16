×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: copenhagen fire spire stock exchange

Fire Rages through the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen and Its Spire Has Collapsed

Fire Rages through the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen and Its Spire Has Collapsed

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:00 AM EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — One of Copenhagen's oldest buildings is on fire and its iconic spire has collapsed.

The roof of the 17th-century old Stock Exchange, or Boersen, that was once Denmark’s financial center, was engulfed in flames Tuesday.

The building, which is situated next to the Christiansborg Palace where the parliament sits, is a popular tourist attraction. Its distinctive spire, in the shape of the tails of four dragons twined together, reached a height of 56 meters (184 feet).

Huge billows of smoke rose over downtown Copenhagen and people were seen rushing inside the building to save paintings. Danish media reported that an annex of the parliament was being evacuated.

Danish Culture Minister Jakon Engel-Schmidt said it was “touching” to see how passers-by helped emergency services “to save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building.”

Police and firefighters were at work outside the building, which was encased in scaffolding. Ambulances were at the scene but there were no reports of casualties.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce has its headquarters in the building, which was built in 1615. The chamber's head, Brian Mikkelsen, was among those helping to carry paintings out of the building.

Police said they were evacuating buildings in the street where Boersen is located, including the Finance Ministry. An annex of the Danish parliament which is located in the block behind the old Stock Exchange, was also ordered evacuated, Danish media reported.

Police said on the social media site X that a main road in Copenhagen was closed and people should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
One of Copenhagen's oldest buildings is on fire and its iconic spire has collapsed.The roof of the 17thcentury old Stock Exchange, or Boersen, that was once Denmark's financial center, was engulfed in flames Tuesday.The building, which is situated next to the Christiansborg...
copenhagen fire spire stock exchange
274
2024-00-16
Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved