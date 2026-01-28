Small Plane Crashes in Rural Area of Northeast Colombia, Killing All 15 People on board

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A small plane crashed Wednesday in a rural area of Norte de Santander province in northeast Colombia, killing all 15 people on board, authorities said.

Satena, the state-owned airline that operated the flight, said local officials in the community of Curasica notified authorities about where the plane had gone down and a rescue team was deployed to “assess the condition of the passengers.”

Colombia's Transportation Ministry later released a statement saying that “once the aircraft was located on site, authorities regrettably confirmed that there were no survivors.”

The aircraft, which has a registration number of HK4709, took off at 11:42 a.m. local time from the airport in C cuta, the department’s capital, bound for Oca a, a municipality surrounded by mountains, on a flight that typically lasts about 40 minutes.

The aircraft’s final contact with air traffic control came minutes after takeoff, according to a statement released by Satena.

The small plane was carrying two crew members and 13 passengers, including Di genes Quintero, who represents the victims of the internal armed conflict in his region, the airline said.