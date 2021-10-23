×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Colombia | Drug Lord

Colombia Announces Capture of One of Most Wanted Traffickers

Saturday, 23 October 2021 08:00 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities say they have captured Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo drug cartel and one of the country’s most wanted traffickers.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Úsuga, whose power base is in Colombia’s Uraba region.

“This is a coup ... only compared to the capture of Pablo Escobar,” said President Iván Duque, confirming the detention in a statement. Escobar, the founder and head of the Medellin Cartel, died in a shootout in 1993.

Human Rights Watch Americas director José Miguel Vivanco congratulated Colombian authorities for Úsuga’s detention and urged justice of the victims of “the hundreds of crimes committed under his command.”.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Colombian authorities say they have captured Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias "Otoniel," leader of the violent Clan del Golfo drug cartel and one of the country's most wanted traffickers.The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to...
Colombia,Drug Lord
129
2021-00-23
Saturday, 23 October 2021 08:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved