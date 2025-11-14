WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: climate change cop30 brazil protest indigenous

Protesters Block Entrance to COP30 Climate Talks in Brazil

Protesters Block Entrance to COP30 Climate Talks in Brazil

Friday, 14 November 2025 08:00 AM EST

BELEM, Brazil (AP) — About 100 protesters blocked an entrance to the United Nations climate conference on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon Friday morning.

Brazilian military personnel kept demonstrators from entering the site during negotiations at the COP30 meetings in Belem, but there appeared to be no physical altercations with the protesters.

Protesters wore clothing associated with Indigenous groups and some protesters formed a human chain around portions of the demonstration.

Conference participants were rerouted and delegates entered the venue through another door and U.N. staff rushed to move metal detectors to the side entrance as hundreds of people formed long, snaking queues.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change told conference participants “there is no danger” from the peaceful demonstration in front of the venue.

The demonstration comes after protests Tuesday night in which Indigenous demonstrators clashed with security and stormed the entrance, resulting in minor injuries. Conference organizers have touted this edition of the annual meeting as an opportunity for indigenous people to have more prominence and power in climate talks.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
About 100 protesters blocked an entrance to the United Nations climate conference on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon Friday morning. Brazilian military personnel kept demonstrators from entering the site during negotiations at the COP30 meetings in Belem, but there...
climate change cop30 brazil protest indigenous
174
2025-00-14
Friday, 14 November 2025 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved