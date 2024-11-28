US-Israel Agreement Includes Clause Targeting Iran in Lebanon: Report

A confidential clause in the U.S.-Israel side agreement to the Lebanon ceasefire deal focuses on the Islamic Republic, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday.

Dubbed the "Iranian clause" by Israeli officials, the provision is part of a two-and-a-half-page letter the full contents of which have not been fully disclosed, according to Channel 12 News.

"The U.S. commits to working with Israel to prevent Iran from destabilizing the region, establishing a foothold in Lebanon, or undermining the principles of the agreement—either directly or through its proxies," the letter states, according to the report.

The "Iranian clause" also stipulates, "If Israel decides to act, it will notify the United States as soon as possible. The United States expects all Israeli actions to comply with international law and aim to minimize harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Additional provisions in the letter reportedly include guarantees of Israeli operational freedom against Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces is authorized to counter immediate threats in southern Lebanon, such as observed preparations for a Hezbollah rocket launch, and also to address emerging threats, for example the digging of new tunnels or arms transfers, if Lebanon's government is unwilling or unable to act.

The letter further outlines U.S. responsibilities as chair of the monitoring mechanism, stating, "The United States will lead and direct the Lebanese Armed Forces to prevent and effectively address violations."

An Israeli Cabinet minister described the document as "a significant achievement," according to Channel 12, adding, "We've effectively brought the United States into Lebanon as a primary overseer."